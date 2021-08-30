Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

