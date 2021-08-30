MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSTR traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $702.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,745. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

