Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $145.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

