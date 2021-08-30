Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 29th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.