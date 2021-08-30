MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,346. The company has a market cap of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

