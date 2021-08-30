Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 18,818 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 3.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 196.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.64. 156,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,423. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

