Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Purchases 14,830 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $89.80. 82,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

