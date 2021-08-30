Mirrored Amazon Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,373.89 or 0.06916186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.29 million and $310.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,089 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

