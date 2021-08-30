Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $23,049.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $48.70 or 0.00099834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 497,381 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.