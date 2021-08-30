Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $582,600.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 678,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,591. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $12,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $75,510,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $861,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

