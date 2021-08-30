Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 380,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE MG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

