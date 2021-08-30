Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) versus Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Critical Survey

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

This table compares Mitek Systems and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems 9.53% 17.05% 9.56% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

65.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitek Systems and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mitek Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mitek Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitek Systems and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems $101.31 million 9.74 $7.81 million $0.50 44.84 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Markforged on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.