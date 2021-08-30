Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.