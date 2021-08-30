MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,548. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

