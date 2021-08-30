Mizuho Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $110.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.