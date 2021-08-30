MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up to $144.23

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $144.23, but opened at $152.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 157 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

