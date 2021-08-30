Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 78.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Cognex by 13.4% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 55,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 153.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cognex by 31.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.