Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

ON opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

