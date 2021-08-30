Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 487,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of The AES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

