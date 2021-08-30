Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

