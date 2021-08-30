Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

