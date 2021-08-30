Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $153.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

