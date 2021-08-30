Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 131,482 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

