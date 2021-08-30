Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 195,000 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

