Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 651,600 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 651,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.55 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

