Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.