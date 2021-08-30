Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

