Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 684,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

