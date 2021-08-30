Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 64.5% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

