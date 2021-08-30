Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 215,271 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

