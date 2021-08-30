Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 60,900 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,796,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $226.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

