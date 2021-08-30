Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 90,138 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 90,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.60. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.