Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $10.56 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

