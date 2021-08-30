Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $10.87 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $484.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.45. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

