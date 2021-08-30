Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $11.21 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ opened at $511.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

