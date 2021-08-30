Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $11.59 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $388.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

