Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $12.37 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 710,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

