Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $12.62 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

