Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $8.78 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

