Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $9.07 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $459.50 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

