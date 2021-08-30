Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $9.99 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.24 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

