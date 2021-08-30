Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $225.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.