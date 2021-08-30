Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

