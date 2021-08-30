Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock worth $183,349,674. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $139.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.