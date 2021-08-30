Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $11.41 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $480.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.24. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

