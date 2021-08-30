Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 329,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

WPM stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.