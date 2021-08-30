Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Open Text as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

