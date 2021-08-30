Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.88 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

