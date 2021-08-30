Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,145,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Amcor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.