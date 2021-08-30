Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,554,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.